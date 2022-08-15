BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings athletics department is hosting a barbecue before the Yellowjackets volleyball match against Mary on Aug. 26.
The Yellowjacket Fan Fest 2022 gathering, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium, will kickoff the upcoming athletic and academic year.
Admission will include the barbecue dinner, a short program featuring MSUB AD Michael Bazemore and admissions to the volleyball match, which starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at msubsports.com for $5 per person and the deadline is Aug. 24. The get-together is open to the public.
