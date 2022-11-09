PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings junior midfielder Jeremie Briquet was one of just four players that were unanimously selected to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men's Soccer All-Conference Team on Wednesday.
Briquet, a 6-foot-3 player from Cannes, France, earned the honor after being selected to the league's Honorable Mention squad last season. He tallied four goals and six assists during the 2022 campaign for the Yellowjackets, the latter category of which ranked second in the GNAC.
Briquet was joined as a unanimous pick to the squad by Western Washington forwards Albin Jonsson and Andrew Rotter plus Simon Fraser midfielder Mark Talisuna, who was named the GNAC Player of the Year.
Only Briquet represented MSUB (which finished 5-9-3 overall) on the league's first and second all-conference teams, but five of his Jacket teammates earned Honorable Mention nods in midfielders Callum Bryan, Bjarne Fedkenauer, Pascal Pisarek and Kolja Thomas, along with defender Brian Maxwell.
Western Washington managed to nab two of the GNAC's top individual awards as Jonsson was named the Freshman of the Year and Patrick Restum was named Defender of the Year. Northwest Nazarene's John Powell was named Coach of the Year while one of his top players, Nestor Serrano, was named Newcomer of the Year.
