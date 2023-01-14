BILLINGS — Guard Abdul Bah gave Montana State Billings' men's basketball team a game-high 18 points as the Yellowjackets remained No. 1 in their conference with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

MSUB's (14-4 overall, 8-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) best-ever start to GNAC play got even better as the Jackets won their sixth consecutive game overall and held onto their league lead gained via a win against Saint Martin's on Thursday.

Bah, an offseason transfer from rival Rocky Mountain College, was one of three MSUB players in double figures along with center Emmanuel Ajanaku (13 points) and guard Steven Richardson (11).

The Jackets have a week-long break before traveling to play at Seattle Pacific, which took second in the GNAC with a win over Saint Martin's on Saturday, for a 3 p.m. tip Jan. 21.

