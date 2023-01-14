BILLINGS — Guard Abdul Bah gave Montana State Billings' men's basketball team a game-high 18 points as the Yellowjackets remained No. 1 in their conference with a 68-59 win over Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
MSUB's (14-4 overall, 8-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) best-ever start to GNAC play got even better as the Jackets won their sixth consecutive game overall and held onto their league lead gained via a win against Saint Martin's on Thursday.
Bah, an offseason transfer from rival Rocky Mountain College, was one of three MSUB players in double figures along with center Emmanuel Ajanaku (13 points) and guard Steven Richardson (11).
The Jackets have a week-long break before traveling to play at Seattle Pacific, which took second in the GNAC with a win over Saint Martin's on Saturday, for a 3 p.m. tip Jan. 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.