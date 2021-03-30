MSU Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College

MSU Billings' Brendan Howard, pictured at Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 10, is graduating and will explore his options.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's basketball player Brendan Howard plans to "explore my options," he wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

In the tweet, Howard thanked Yellowjackets men's coach Mick Durham for helping "me become the player I am right now" and expressed his appreciation for MSUB athletic director Krista Montague.

Howard, 22, will graduate from MSUB this spring, but the 6-foot-6 forward is eligible to play two more full college basketball seasons because the NCAA granted eligibility relief to athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Howard's 1,023 career points are 860 short of the MSUB record set by Roy McPipe in 1974. Howard was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's freshman of the year in 2018-19, and he earned a second-team all-GNAC honor his sophomore season, when he averaged 20.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Howard is Great Falls High's all-time leading scorer, and he earned two Montana high school Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

The Yellowjackets played two exhibition games in February, and the final three scheduled contests were canceled because of COVID-19. Howard scored 29 points (10 of 17 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range) and grabbed seven rebounds in a 92-84 win over Yellowstone Christian on Feb. 6, and he tallied 24 points (8 of 14, 2 of 3) and five boards in a 73-56 victory over Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 10.

Earlier this month, Howard's teammate and Billings Central graduate Chrishon Dixon announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Tags

Load comments