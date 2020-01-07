BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men’s basketball team returns home for the first time since Dec. 13 when it hosts Northwest Nazarene on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gym.
Sophomore forward Brendan Howard had 48 points and 15 rebounds in two games last week as MSUB split with Western Oregon and Concordia (Ore.) on the road.
Junior forward Zharon Richmond had 23 points and 15 rebounds in the two games last week. He had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds at Western Oregon.
The Yellowjackets sit in eight place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings with a league mark of 1-3. They are 6-6 overall.
After facing Northwest Nazarene, MSUB will host Central Washington on Saturday, also at 7 p.m.
"We are excited to be home for a couple important GNAC Games," Jackets coach Mick Durham said. "Northwest Nazarene and Central Washington have both been a little up and down like us. Both teams want to play at a good pace so transition defense is critical this weekend."
MSUB will play 10 of its final 16 games at home.
