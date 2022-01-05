BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' postponed men's and women's basketball games against GNAC opponents Alaska and Alaska Anchorage have been rescheduled.
The games were to be played on the road Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 but were delayed due to both COVID-19 protocols and canceled flights.
The MSUB men will now play at Alaska in Fairbanks on Feb. 7 and then visit Alaska Anchorage on Feb. 8. The women will travel to Alaska Anchorage on Jan. 17, then will play consecutive home games against Alaska on Jan. 29-30. The Jan. 30 game will serve as the makeup contest.
It's been nearly three weeks since either Yellowjacket team has played, but each is scheduled to return to the court for GNAC home games this week.
MSUB's men will host Western Oregon on Thursday and Saint Martin's on Saturday. The games tip off at 5:15 p.m. The Yellowjacket women are slated to host No. 7 Western Washington on Thursday and Simon Fraser on Saturday. Tipoff for those contests is 7:30.
Each team's most recent game was on Dec. 18 at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, when the men defeated Rollins College 59-40 and the women beat Wisconsin Parkside 72-58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.