BILLINGS — Both Montana State Billings' men's and women's teams were picked to finish third in their separate Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Polls released this week.
Each squad received at least one first-place vote in each of the 10-team rankings, with the men notching three and the women one. Saint Martin's (Washington) and Western Washington were the top vote-getters in the men's and women's polls, respectively.
The MSUB men — which begin its season with an exhibition at Montana State on Oct. 30 in Bozeman — return 10 players this upcoming season from the team that finished fourth in the GNAC in 2021-22 as it went 13-15 overall.
Senior guard Carrington Wiggins was named the GNAC Newcomer of the Year this past season after he averaged 17.2 points per game in his first season following his transfer from Mott Community College (Michigan).
The Yellowjackets' women's team went 17-12 overall with a 10-5 record in the GNAC to finish fifth in the league. MSUB will begin its season with an exhibition at city rival Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Fortin Center, then later embark on two early-season road trips to Hawaii and Alaska before November ends.
Graduate forward Taryn Shelley is the Jackets' most high-profile returner, having been a First Team All-GNAC pick and a Women's Basketball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American a year ago as she averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Saint Martin's (3 first-place votes) - 81 points
2. Northwest Nazarene (2) - 78
3. Montana State Billings (3) - 69
4. Western Washington (1) - 66
5. Seattle Pacific - 60
6. Alaska Anchorage - 53
7. Central Washington - 52
8. Western Oregon (1) - 48
9. Simon Fraser - 23
10. Alaska - 20
Women's Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Western Washington (8 first-place votes) - 98
2. Alaska Anchorage (1) - 84
3. Montana State Billings (1) - 81
4. Central Washington - 67
5. Simon Fraser - 59
6. Northwest Nazarene - 55
7. Seattle Pacific - 42
8. Saint Martin's - 27
9. Western Oregon - 22
10. Alaska - 15
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.