BILLINGS — James “Jimmy” Brown, a center from Gilbert, Arizona, is the final piece of the Montana State Billings men's basketball program's recruiting puzzle for 2020-21.
Yellowjackets coach Mick Durham announced the signing Friday.
“This recruiting class really balances out our team,” Durham said. “We made it a priority to add scoring ability on the perimeter and down low. We successfully added youth and depth to our team and I am excited to get all these guys on campus.”
Durham has signed seven other recruits this off-season: Grant Tully (forward, Edina, Minnesota), Nicholas Sebastiao (SG/SF, Scottsburg, Indiana), Man Man Baker (guard, Aurora, Colorado), Brent Finn (guard, Big Timber), Eric Norton (guard, East Palo Alto, California), Carrington Wiggins (guard, Flint, Michigan) and Dylan Holst (Guard, Missoula).
