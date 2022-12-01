ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Montana State Billings men's basketball won its Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener in a thriller at Alaska Anchorage on Wednesday, fending off the Seawolves by an 81-77 margin in overtime.
The Yellowjackets (5-2 overall, 1-0 GNAC) won the back and forth game by the skin of their teeth, getting a game-tying 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left in regulation from senior Bilal Shabazz to send it to an extra period knotted up at 70.
Timely defensive stops from MSUB in overtime helped it get the victory from there as UAA (4-4, 0-1) was held scoreless for the final 1:48, with a Carrington Wiggins jumper and two Shabazz free throws late sealing the deal for the Jackets.
Wiggins finished with a monstrous statline, flirting with a triple-double as he led all scorers with 23 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. Shabazz and Abdul Bah chipped in with 18 points each, while Steven Richardson added 12 of his own.
Dathan Satchell led the Seawolves with 19 points.
MSUB stays in The Last Frontier for its next game against Alaska (3-3, 0-0), which tips off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Fairbanks.
