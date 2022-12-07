BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's basketball utilized a 77.8% shooting percentage in the second half to roll its way to a 96-76 victory over Providence on Wednesday.
The Yellowjackets (7-2 overall) have now won three straight games after dropping consecutive outings last month at Black Hills State (South Dakota) and South Dakota Mines. It was also MSUB's first game, not counting exhibitions, at Alterowitz Gym this season.
Both teams shot well from the floor, but the Jackets in particular had an incredible clip of 37-for-55 (67.3%) shooting for the game, knocking down 17 3-pointers in the process. Tied at 41 at halftime, MSUB had a 55-point second half in which it went 11 of 13 (84.6%) from deep in the final 20 minutes.
Senior guard Carrington Wiggins scored a game-high 21 points to go along with six assists, pacing the Jackets with five 3s. Four other MSUB players joined him in double figures: Abdul Bah (16 points), Steven Richardson (14), Bilal Shabazz (13) and Malik Brikat (12).
Providence, for which Wednesday's game counted as an exhibition, has now lost consecutive games to Billings colleges after losing in Frontier Conference play to Rocky Mountain College by a 90-72 scoreline last Saturday at the Fortin Center. Junior guard Eric Milner led the Argos with 19 points.
MSUB hosts Rocky in its next game at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the Jackets looking to repeat against their Rimrock Road rivals after a 71-56 win Nov. 15.
