LIVERMORE, Calif. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team finished in fourth place as a team following two days of play in the Nighthawk Invitational at Poppy Ridge Golf Course, with two golfers placing in the top 10 overall.

The event, hosted by fellow Great Northwest Athletic Conference program Northwest Nazarene, saw the Yellowjackets emerge as the highest-placing GNAC school in a 12-team field that also featured two Nighthawks groups and Saint Martin's.

