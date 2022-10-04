BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's golf was the only team to finish under par as it comfortably won its home meet when the Yellowjacket Fall Invitational wrapped up Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets finished as a whole at 4-under par, pacing the eight-team field (which included a MSUB "B" team) over three rounds in two days at Lake Hills Golf Club. The 860 total was 14 strokes lower than runner-up South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
The MSUB women flip-flopped with the Hardrockers, meanwhile, as Mines finished at 58-over — 17 strokes ahead of the second-placed Yellowjackets.
Senior Dawson Strobel clinched the men's individual title for MSUB by shooting a three-day total of 5-under, including an even-par final round. Laurel grad Paul O'Neil finished fourth at 1-under overall to join Strobel as one of just four players to stay under par for the tournament.
Junior (and Roundup grad) Brennan Larson tied with freshman teammate and Laurel grad Hannah Adams for fifth place at 17-over in the women's standings, which was the high mark for MSUB's women's golfers individually.
MSUB's top-five scorers on the men's side were rounded out by junior Kevin Kolb, sophomore Quinn Haigwood and junior Blake Finn, all of which finished their tournaments at 5-over to place tied for eighth. For the women, freshman Haylee Adams tied for 10th at 20-over, sophomore Adessa Lundberg tied for 12th at 21-over and sophomore Karissa Tranas tied for 22nd at 32-over.
The Yellowjacket women have an additional tournament — the Western Washington Invitational on Oct. 10 and 11 — before MSUB golf closes out its fall season with the three-day annual Mike Grob and Leslie Spalding Cups (for the men and women, respectively) against rival Rocky Mountain College starting Oct. 13.
