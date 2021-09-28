BLAINE, Wash. – Blake Finn shot 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday at Loomis Trail Golf Club, which helped the Montana State Billings men’s golf team to a second-place finish at the Western Washington University Invitational.
Finn finished with a career-best two-round score of 148 (77-71), good for a tie for sixth place. The Yellowjackets shot a team score of 293 on Tuesday and a two-round total of 598, as they finished just two strokes behind tournament champion Chico State .
MSUB's Liam Clancy had a similar showing, finishing one stroke behind Finn in a tie for 10th place with a two-round score of 149. Riley Lawrence matched Clancy, also tying for 10th place.
Keith Ng of Hawaii Hilo won the tournament with a two-round score of 143 (71-72). He held off second-place Keita Okada of Hawaii Pacific by one stroke.
Meanwhile, MSUB's women were at the RJGA Shootout in Goodyear, Arizona, where the Jackets' Kinsey Irvin posted career lows for the third consecutive week. Irvin shot a career-best 73 on Tuesday, giving her two-round score of 152, which is another personal best. She finished in a tie for 20th.
The Yellowjacket women improved by four strokes between rounds, shooting a 328 on Tuesday for a two-round total of 660. MSUB finished in 19th place among 19 teams.
