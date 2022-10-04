A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week.
Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by the league Monday following his first-place individual performance overall Sept. 26 and 27 in the Beartooth Invitational at Lake Hills Golf Club in Laurel. He shared the award with Western Washington senior Jordan Lee.
Kolb's two-round score of 2-under par was enough to finish first in the tournament by one stroke, shooting a career low 4-under par 68 on the second day to make up a three-stroke deficit to win.
