BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins and Bilal Shabazz were both selected to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association's Men's Basketball All-West Region Teams released last week.

The list recognizes the best players from the 2022-23 season in the NCAA D-II West Region, with Wiggins being picked as a First Team nominee and Shabazz listed as a Second Team nod.

