BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins and Bilal Shabazz were both selected to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association's Men's Basketball All-West Region Teams released last week.
The list recognizes the best players from the 2022-23 season in the NCAA D-II West Region, with Wiggins being picked as a First Team nominee and Shabazz listed as a Second Team nod.
The Yellowjackets were one of three programs to have multiple players honored along with Point Loma (California) and Cal State San Bernardino.
The five members of the First Team are placed on the national ballot for All-America consideration, with those teams being revealed Sunday.
The full D2CCA All-West Region Teams for the 2022-23 season are as follows:
First team: Kaden Anderson, Sr., F, Point Loma; Shaw Anderson, Jr., F, Seattle Pacific; Brandon Knapper, Sr., G, Cal State San Bernardino; Jaylen Wells, Soph., G, Sonoma State; Carrington Wiggins, Sr., G, Montana State Billings
Second team: Cameron Cranston, Sr., G, Western Oregon; Luke Haupt, Soph., G, Point Loma; Greg Milton III, Sr., G, Cal State San Marcos; Bilal Shabazz, Sr., F, Montana State Billings; Dontrell Shuler, Jr., G, Cal State San Bernardino; Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, Soph., F, Hawaii Hilo
West Region Player of the Year: Kaden Anderson, Sr., F, Point Loma
