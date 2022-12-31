BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team continued its hot start to conference play by edging out Northwest Nazarene in a 54-48 win Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Yellowjackets (10-4 overall, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) improved upon the program's best-ever start to GNAC play since the school joined the league for the 2007-08 season.
MSUB held the Nighthawks (4-8, 1-3) to 15-for-59 (25.4%) shooting from the field and 5-for-24 (20.8%) shooting from the 3-point line, holding its opponent to under 50 points for the second straight game after the Jackets did the same to Central Washington in a 63-47 victory Thursday.
NNU never quite let MSUB break the game open, only being down by as much as nine points in the game as the visitors garnered 17 offensive rebounds and forced 17 turnovers.
The Nighthawks had the game tied at 48 with 1:20 left to play, but the Jackets got a pair of free throws from both Carrington Wiggins (game-high 18 points) and Bilal Shabazz (five points, 10 rebounds, four blocks), plus a layup from Abdul Bah to seal the deal on the result down the stretch. Ryzin Bergersen led NNU with 14 points.
MSUB will attempt to keep its perfect conference record going as it visits Western Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday in Bellingham, Washington, for the Jackets' first game of 2023.
