MONMOUTH, Ore. — Bilal Shabazz dropped a season high 31 points as Montana State Billings' men's basketball team outlasted an upset bid from Western Oregon in a 91-88 triple-overtime thriller Thursday night.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference-leading Yellowjackets (19-5 overall, 13-1 GNAC) won their fifth straight game, all have which have come by five points or less. But MSUB needed 15 extra minutes to do it against the Wolves (9-11, 6-7), with two missed free throws from WOU's Zach Moore while down two with three seconds left in triple OT effectively icing the game for the Jackets.
Shabazz was a marathon man, playing 51 minutes and knocking down five 3-pointers with 10 rebounds to seal his eighth double-double of the year. He was one of five MSUB players to reach double-figure scoring numbers as Carrington Wiggins (20 points), Abdul Bah, Jalen Tot (13 each) and Steven Richardson (10) were the others.
Western Oregon's Cameron Cranston led all scorers with 32 points.
The Jackets kept a one-game hold on the top of the GNAC after as second-place Saint Martin's (19-4, 11-2) defeated third-place Seattle Pacific (14-9, 9-5) on Thursday.
MSUB will visit the Saints for its next game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Lacey, Washington, as a Jackets win would give them a two-game league lead with a tiebreaker in hand over Saint Martin's with three regular-season games to play.
The Jackets defeated the Saints 72-61 in their first meeting Jan. 12 in Billings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.