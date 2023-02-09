MONMOUTH, Ore. — Bilal Shabazz dropped a season high 31 points as Montana State Billings' men's basketball team outlasted an upset bid from Western Oregon in a 91-88 triple-overtime thriller Thursday night.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference-leading Yellowjackets (19-5 overall, 13-1 GNAC) won their fifth straight game, all have which have come by five points or less. But MSUB needed 15 extra minutes to do it against the Wolves (9-11, 6-7), with two missed free throws from WOU's Zach Moore while down two with three seconds left in triple OT effectively icing the game for the Jackets.

