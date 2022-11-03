BURNABY, British Columbia — The Montana State Billings men's soccer match at Simon Fraser on Thursday was postponed due to weather, per both teams' Twitter accounts.

The match was shelved "to a later date," per the SFU Athletics Twitter account, with an additional posting earlier Thursday of a photo of a snowy SFU Stadium.

Burnaby is currently in a rainfall warning with Canadian authorities expecting roughly 2 to 2¾ inches of precipitation for the Vancouver suburb through Thursday night into Friday.

MSUB (5-8-2) had played the Red Leafs (10-5) once earlier this season in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play, losing 2-1 to the visitors Sept. 22 in Billings.

The Jackets are currently scheduled to end their season against Western Washington with a match set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Bellingham, Washington.

Tags

Load comments