BURNABY, British Columbia — The Montana State Billings men's soccer match at Simon Fraser on Thursday was postponed due to weather, per both teams' Twitter accounts.
The match was shelved "to a later date," per the SFU Athletics Twitter account, with an additional posting earlier Thursday of a photo of a snowy SFU Stadium.
Soocer weather? ❄️⚽@SFUMSOC pic.twitter.com/50sgDdw5ca— SFU Athletics (@sfu_athletics) November 3, 2022
Burnaby is currently in a rainfall warning with Canadian authorities expecting roughly 2 to 2¾ inches of precipitation for the Vancouver suburb through Thursday night into Friday.
MSUB (5-8-2) had played the Red Leafs (10-5) once earlier this season in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play, losing 2-1 to the visitors Sept. 22 in Billings.
The Jackets are currently scheduled to end their season against Western Washington with a match set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Bellingham, Washington.
