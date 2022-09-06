BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Minot State University played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in women’s soccer at Amend Park.

The Yellowjackets (0-3-1) were the beneficiaries of an own goal on a corner kick and took a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the half.

Minot State (0-1-2) equalized early in the second half on a direct kick from Daisy de Boer.

The Beavers outshot MSUB 17-4, forcing Jackets keeper Tuva Sallvin into 11 saves.

The Yellowjackets travel to South Dakota to face Black Hills State University on Thursday.

