BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and Minot State University played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in women’s soccer at Amend Park.
The Yellowjackets (0-3-1) were the beneficiaries of an own goal on a corner kick and took a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the half.
Minot State (0-1-2) equalized early in the second half on a direct kick from Daisy de Boer.
The Beavers outshot MSUB 17-4, forcing Jackets keeper Tuva Sallvin into 11 saves.
The Yellowjackets travel to South Dakota to face Black Hills State University on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.