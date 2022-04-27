BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Matthew Houlihan and Mitch Winter were selected as NCAA Division II West Region player and pitcher of the week on Tuesday.
Houlihan authored a one-hit shutout in MSUB’s 2-0 win over Saint Martin’s in Game 2 of a four-game split last weekend. The senior had a career-high 11 strikeouts in the seven-inning outing, which was the first shutout of his collegiate career.
Houlihan’s win came courtesy of a two-run home run off the bat of Winter, which proved to be the game-winning hit. Winter went on to homer three more times on Day 2 of the series, giving him four total on the weekend.
He went 6 for 9, reached base in 8 of 11 plate appearances, and slugged 1.556 in the four-game series. Winter also drove in eight runs and scored five times.
MSUB (22-20, 13-11 GNAC) is on the road this weekend for a four-game series at Northwest Nazarene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.