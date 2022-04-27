BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Matthew Houlihan and Mitch Winter were selected as NCAA Division II West Region player and pitcher of the week on Tuesday.

Houlihan authored a one-hit shutout in MSUB’s 2-0 win over Saint Martin’s in Game 2 of a four-game split last weekend. The senior had a career-high 11 strikeouts in the seven-inning outing, which was the first shutout of his collegiate career.

Houlihan’s win came courtesy of a two-run home run off the bat of Winter, which proved to be the game-winning hit. Winter went on to homer three more times on Day 2 of the series, giving him four total on the weekend.

He went 6 for 9, reached base in 8 of 11 plate appearances, and slugged 1.556 in the four-game series. Winter also drove in eight runs and scored five times.

MSUB (22-20, 13-11 GNAC) is on the road this weekend for a four-game series at Northwest Nazarene.

