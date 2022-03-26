BILLINGS — For the second straight day, Montana State Billings and Northwest Nazarene split a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday at Dehler Park.

MSUB took the first game 11-6, while NNU won Game 2 by a 12-5 score.

The Yellowjackets scored five runs in the fourth inning of the opening game, highlighted by Carson Green's bases-loaded double that scored three runs.

Green later hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and finished 3 for 5 with two runs and five RBIs. James Anderson also went 3 for 5 with a double for MSUB.

In the second game, Walker Moore drove in three runs to lead the Nighthawks' attack. Tyler Best, Kyle Payne and Ryan Dearing, meanwhile, combined for six RBIs. 

Green doubled and had two RBIs for the Yellowjackets, and Tyler Godfrey went 2 for 2.

