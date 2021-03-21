BILLINGS — Carson Green blasted a three-run homer in the first game and four Yellowjackets launched home runs in the second game as MSU Billings swept a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader with Saint Martin's on Sunday at Pirtz Field.
In the first game, MSUB tallied 10 hits in downing the Saints 11-4. Three different Jackets pitchers limited the opposition to four hits.
In the second game, Daniel Cipriano, Justin Lutz, Chris Arpan and Sam Powers all connected for homers for MSUB (3-13, 3-5).
Lutz, who played left field and catcher, finished the afternoon 3-6 with five RBIs and four runs.
Cipriano's round-tripper was his 11th of the season.
Four different players homered for Saint Martin's (4-6, 1-3) in the second game.
