MSU Billings’ Carson Green, pictured Friday in a game against Saint Martin's at Dehler Park, hit a three-run home run against St. Martin's on Sunday at Pirtz Field.

BILLINGS — Carson Green blasted a three-run homer in the first game and four Yellowjackets launched home runs in the second game as MSU Billings swept a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader with Saint Martin's on Sunday at Pirtz Field.

In the first game, MSUB tallied 10 hits in downing the Saints 11-4. Three different Jackets pitchers limited the opposition to four hits.

In the second game, Daniel Cipriano, Justin Lutz, Chris Arpan and Sam Powers all connected for homers for MSUB (3-13, 3-5).

Lutz, who played left field and catcher, finished the afternoon 3-6 with five RBIs and four runs.

Cipriano's round-tripper was his 11th of the season.

Four different players homered for Saint Martin's (4-6, 1-3) in the second game.

