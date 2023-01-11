BILLINGS — Montana State Billings has hired interim men's soccer coach Aaron Champenoy on a permanent basis, per a news release from the school Wednesday.
Champenoy, who assumed the interim role shortly before the beginning of the 2022 season after outgoing coach Thomas Chameraud did not renew his contract, coached the Yellowjackets to a 5-9-3 overall record with a 3-6-3 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play a season ago, finishing fifth in the league.
MSUB is Champenoy's fourth stop in his coaching career, having also led touchlines at Division III program St. Thomas (Texas) and NAIA schools Hastings and Bellevue (both Nebraska). His most notable season was 2016 at Hastings, when he took the Broncos to a 24-0-1 record en route to the NAIA national championship while being named the NAIA National Coach of the Year.
Champenoy is 180-100-22 in his 16 collective seasons as a head coach at the college level.
