BILLINGS — After serving as the top assistant coach for the Montana State University Billings men’s basketball program for two seasons, Luke Fennelly has been promoted to the title of associate head men’s basketball coach the school announced in a press release Friday.
Fennelly, a native of Whitefish, will continue to serve in his current capacity as second in charge with head coach Mick Durham. “Luke is very deserving to have the title of associate head coach for MSUB men’s basketball,” said Durham, who begins his fifth season in charge of the Yellowjackets in 2022-23, in the release. “He came to MSUB with valuable experience from his seven years at the Division I level at Montana State. He has been involved in every aspect of our basketball program both on and off the court. He is very loyal to me and this basketball program, and wants what is best for our players at all times. We are excited about the upcoming season and what lies ahead for our program.”
Fennelly helped the Yellowjackets to their best-ever finish as members of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in 2021-22, as MSUB placed fourth in the regular-season standings with a record of 13-15 overall and 9-8 in league play.
