MSU Billings quarantines softball team after trip to Canada, Oregon and Washington

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings is quarantining its softball team after a trip to Canada, Oregon and Washington for tournaments, the school said Sunday in a press release.
The release said the quarantine is following the recommendations of RiverStone Health.
"While traveling, a few of our student-athletes started to feel unwell," the release said.
The school then chartered a bus to return the team to Billings instead of flying. As of early Sunday morning, eight softball players were in self-quarantine in residence halls on campus. They were moved to a separate floor to limit exposure to other students.
Coach Lisa McKinney, the trainers and other athletes are in quarantine at their nearby homes, the release said.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure our quarantined student athletes (on and off the residence halls) are taken care of and are made as comfortable as possible," Maureen Brakke, the director of university communications and marketing, wrote in the release. "Our students quarantined on campus are able to select from a robust breakfast, lunch and dinner menu provided by our dining hall services, and an assortment of snacks and beverages are being made available to them. Starting tomorrow (Monday), we will take their coffee/beverage orders and deliver them to their rooms (in addition to their full breakfast order), with anything else they want. A fridge and microwave have also been added to the floor."
In a text to 406mtsports.com and The Billings Gazette, athletic director Krista Montague said: "We understand this is a frustrating and uncertain time for our students. We have multiple staff members working tirelessly under the advisement of Riverstone Health to make them as comfortable as possible during this time. The health and well-being of our students is top priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe, while also being sensitive to the social responsibility we have to all members of our society by following CDC guidelines."
Parents, family members and friends are dropping off snacks and other items the students need, Brakke said.
"Students were provided with written instructions developed by St. Vincent Healthcare on self-monitoring during the quarantine period," she continued. "They all understood and agreed to the quarantine as this is in the best interest for everyone. Please note that MSU Billings cannot enforce quarantines, however, these are precautions under the advisement of Riverstone Health and the Unified Health Command that our softball team agreed to.
"We understand this is a frustrating and uncertain time for our students. The health and well-being of our students is top priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe and comfortable. Chancellor (Dan) Edelman is in the process of calling each student-athlete to personally check up on them and to see what else we can do to make them comfortable."
MSU Billings has a website dedicated to coronavirus information. The website is: http://www.msubillings.edu/covid19central/
