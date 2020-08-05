BILLINGS — The USA Triathlon and the College Triathlon Coaches Association board of directors has announced that the fall 2020 varsity women’s collegiate triathlon season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision impacts the second-year program at Montana State Billings.
“It is obviously disappointing to lose the prospect of competing this fall, especially after a summer of hard training,” MSU Billings coach Kevin Bjerke said in a MSUB press release. “I believe it is the correct decision to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes. With our young squad, this will give us an opportunity to develop our skills and endurance as we shift our focus to a potential spring season.”
The decision by USAT and CTCA comes on the heels of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s decision to suspend all competition at its member institutions through Nov. 30.
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced it is canceling all seven fall sports championships as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.