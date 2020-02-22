BILLINGS — The Montana State University Billings golf program announced the signing of Dawson Strobel from Tekoa, Washington.

Strobel is a junior college transfer from North Idaho College.

“Dawson is a talented player that will bring a lot of tournament experience to our team. He has had two quality years at NIC and has been a key part of their success ... He also has a lot of game," Jackets coach Jeff Allen said in a press release from the school. "He has ownership of his golf swing, knows the shots he likes to hit and plays to his strengths, especially under pressure. He comes from the Northwest and is familiar to the style of courses we play in the GNAC. We will have a veteran team next year and Dawson’s attributes will fit very nicely with our group. I am very excited for him to be a Jacket”.

