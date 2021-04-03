BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Montana State University Billings took a 2-0 loss on the road against Western Washington University at Viking Field on Saturday.
Western Washington (15-5, 6-2) got out early 2-0 on the Jackets (6-18, 2-6), scoring runs in the first and second innings.
The Yellowjckets rallied in the sixth and seventh with runners on base but Vikings' pitcher Anna Kasner (7-1) and held off MSUB for the victory. Kasner finished with four hits on 24 at bats in seven innings of action.
MSUB pitcher Alyssa Ethridge (2-4) finished the game allowing only seven hits in six innings and shortstop Sidney Pollard went 2-2 on hitting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.