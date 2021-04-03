BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Montana State University Billings took a 2-0 loss on the road against Western Washington University at Viking Field on Saturday.

Western Washington (15-5, 6-2) got out early 2-0 on the Jackets (6-18, 2-6), scoring runs in the first and second innings. 

The Yellowjckets rallied in the sixth and seventh with runners on base but Vikings' pitcher Anna Kasner (7-1) and held off MSUB for the victory. Kasner finished with four hits on 24 at bats in seven innings of action.

MSUB pitcher Alyssa Ethridge (2-4) finished the game allowing only seven hits in six innings and shortstop Sidney Pollard went 2-2 on hitting.

Tags

Load comments