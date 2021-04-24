BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Saint Martin's on Saturday at Avitus Group Stadium.
The Saints won the opener 7-5 and completed the sweep with a 9-2 victory in the second game. Saint Martin's also moved past MSUB for fourth place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings.
Saint Martin's hit five home runs in the opening game and six overall. Britney Patrick got the scoring started with a solo home run in the top of the first. Julia Lucas hit a solo homer in the second, Kylie Lopez added a solo shot in the third, Destiny Conerly hit a two-run blast in the fourth and Patrick added her second of the game to make it 6-0 after four innings.
In Game 2, Savannah Owen kept MSUB's bats quiet, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out a season-high six and walking two. MSUB's Hailee Gregerson hit a solo home run in the first inning.
Morgan Quimby hit her second homer of the year, and Brittanee Fisher drilled the 29th of her career for the Yellowjackets.
