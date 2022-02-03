BILLINGS — For the first time since 2019, the Montana State Billings softball team is scheduled to play a full schedule, starting Friday with five games at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in California.
MSUB played just 23 games in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the pandemic, which also limited the team to 36 games last year.
The 2022 schedule is made up of 53 regular-season games. The opener is set for March 5 against Simon Fraser at Avitus Group Stadium.
The Jackets are led by eighth-year coach Lisa McKinney. Last season, MSUB finished its shortened season with a 10-26 record, including a 6-14 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.
The Jackets are led by this year all-conference first baseman Brittanee Fisher and leftfielder Allie Hughes, and also return 15 players — including five all-conference selections — from last season.
Fisher is in striking distance of not only MSUB’s career home run record, but also the conference record. The Billings Senior alum has hit 31 home runs in her career, which is 10 shy from breaking Cameron Cassinelli’s record of 40. The GNAC career record for homers is 45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.