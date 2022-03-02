PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings forward Taryn Shelley was a unanimous first-team choice for the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team announced Wednesday.
Two other Yellowjackets were also honored: Forward Cariann Kunkel was named the GNAC newcomer of the year and a second-team all-league pick, and guard Kortney Nelson was honorable mention.
“It is nice to see our league coaches recognize Taryn, Cariann and Kortney on their outstanding seasons,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin stated in a press release.
Shelley, from Shoreline, Washington, leads the team at 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She enters this week’s GNAC tournament shooting 49.1%. Shelley has eight double-doubles, bringing her four-year career total to 26.
Kunkel, a Hamilton High School alum and formerly of Wenatchee Valley College, ranks second on the team at 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. She is the third player in program history to earn newcomer of the year, joining Chelsea Banis (2014) and Sarah McNamee (2010).
Nelson, from Scobey, ranks third on the team with 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and is shooting 45.5%.
The Yellowjackets (16-11) open GNAC tournament Thursday against Northwest Nazarene.
