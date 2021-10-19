PORTLAND, Ore. — After earning honorable mention All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference accolades in each of her two full seasons at Montana State Billings, senior forward Taryn Shelley has been named a preseason all-conference selection for 2021-22.
A unanimous pick to the team, Shelley was the Yellowjackets’ leading scorer during the 2019-20 campaign, which was the last full season for MSUB.
“I was pleased to see Taryn identified as one of the top players in the GNAC,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin stated in a press release. “She is very deserving of this recognition. Taryn has proven her effectiveness over the pars three-plus seasons in our league. She has improved as a player and a leader over the past 18 months, and I believe this season will be a special one for both her and her team.”
Shelley averaged 13.5 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds during her sophomore season, ranking in the top 10 in the conference in both categories.
Now in her fourth season in the program, Shelley has 837 points in her MSUB career. She led the team with 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds during the eight-game 2020-21 season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shelley has totaled 18 double-doubles and holds career single-game highs of 29 points and 18 rebounds.
Shelley is a two-time academic All-GNAC selection, and earned a GNAC player of the week honor during her freshman season in the fall of 2018.
Shelley was one of 10 unanimous selections among the 15 total players selected to the team by the coaches. Jessica Jones of Simon Fraser University was picked as the GNAC preseason player of the year.
The Yellowjackets, who were selected seventh in the GNAC preseason coaches poll released last week, begin their season Oct. 27 with a crosstown rivalry matchup against Rocky Mountain College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.