BILLINGS — Montana State Billings will sell beer at home basketball games beginning this week with the possibility of it being a fixture at other athletic events, per a news release from the athletic department Tuesday evening.
The university will roll out a beer garden at the north end of the Alterowitz Gymnasium lobby that will be open one hour prior to tipoff of men's and women's basketball games for the remainder of the season, beginning with the men's team's home game against Saint Martin's on Thursday.
Beer will only be able to be purchased in the designated garden area, with it closing at the end of the third quarter of women's games and at the 16-minute mark of the second half for men's games, per the release. All alcoholic beverages will be required to stay within the beer garden, though there is unlimited re-entry.
"We are very excited to be able to offer this new perk to our fans. We think it is going to do great things in elevating our game day experience," MSUB Director of Athletics Michael Bazemore is quoted as saying in the release.
Though only those 21 and older will be permitted to purchase alcohol, children will be allowed to accompany a parent or guardian into the beer garden. The garden will only be available at basketball and "select special event" games at the moment but may be added to other sports in the future, per the school.
