BILLINGS — Montana State Billings runners Ase Ackerman and Kailee Stoppel capped the Yellowjackets' three-day track-and-field stop in California on a high note, as both set personal bests in the 1,500 meters Friday at Azusa Pacific’s Bryan Clay Invitational.

Ackerman’s time of 3:54.03 came in less than three seconds off the school record, while Stoppel’s 4:45.13 was an 11-second personal best. Stoppel also set an outdoor PR with a 2:20.19 time in the 900 that moved her up to No. 4 all-time at MSUB.

MSUB athletes combined to set seven top-10 marks last week and hit one NCAA Division II provisional mark, thanks to Carson Jessop’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

At Long Beach State's Pacific Coast Intercollegiate on Thursday, throwers Forrest Cross and Ryann Moline stood out. Cross eclipsed the 45-meter mark on two discus throws, then took the lead in the GNAC with a 148-9 mark, which was a personal best and fourth-best in program history. Moline's discus throw of 133-1 is a PR and fourth all-time at MSUB.

On Wednesday, Jessop finished the steeplechase at the Bryan Clay in 9:07.74, which was not only faster than the 9:13.44 provisional standard, but also a 22-second personal best. It was the third-fastest time in the GNAC and the 12th-fastest time in Division II.

