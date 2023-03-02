BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team has signed three additional players to its 2023 class, including two Montana natives, per a school news release Thursday.

Great Falls CMR's Avarey Stuff, Shepherd's Aubrey Allison and Marissa Allen from Pocatello, Idaho, were all announced to be joining coach Casey Bonner's Yellowjackets squad next season from the high school ranks.

