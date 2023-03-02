BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team has signed three additional players to its 2023 class, including two Montana natives, per a school news release Thursday.
Great Falls CMR's Avarey Stuff, Shepherd's Aubrey Allison and Marissa Allen from Pocatello, Idaho, were all announced to be joining coach Casey Bonner's Yellowjackets squad next season from the high school ranks.
Stuff, a libero/defensive specialist for the Rustlers, was an all-state and all-conference nominee last year for a CMR team that made the Class AA state tournament. She tallied 906 digs for her career, per the release.
Another libero/defensive specialist, Allison — a volleyball, basketball and softball standout with the Fillies — helped lead Shepherd volleyball to second place at the Class B state tournament this past season, notching two all-state selections for her career in the process.
Allen, a middle blocker, helped lead Century High School to third place in Idaho's volleyball state tournament this past season.
MSUB volleyball's 2023 recruiting class is now up to six players, including Billings Senior setter Rylee Kogolshak, who was announced to have signed in December. Bonner enters her eighth season in charge of the program this fall, coming off of a 7-20 overall record in 2022.
