BILLINGS — Misery in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference continued for Montana State Billings volleyball Saturday, being defeated in straight sets by Western Oregon as the Yellowjackets remained winless in league play.
The visiting Wolves (6-9, 2-5 GNAC) made quick work of the Jackets (7-9, 0-8) in a 25-17, 25-14, 26-24 sweep at Alterowitz Gymnasium, with MSUB's total hitting percentage for the game of .121 leaving it far behind the pace of Western Oregon's attack.
The Jackets have now lost 24 of a possible 25 sets in GNAC play, with their only set win coming against Central Washington in a Sept. 22 match.
Junior outside hitter Olivia Schwartz led MSUB with 12 kills, while freshman outside hitter Caty Havekost chipped in with nine kills of her own. Senior setter Hannah Hashbarger notched a game-high 22 assists.
MSUB gets a week's rest before embarking on a three-game road trip, beginning with a visit to Seattle Pacific at 2 p.m. Saturday before trekking to Alaska to play both Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 13 and 15, respectively.
