BILLINGS — Montana State Billings second baseman Tyler Godfrey was twice the hero in a pair of walk-off victories last week, and on Tuesday he was named NCAA Division II West Region player of the week.
Godfrey, who was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday, capped both ends of a doubleheader against Western Oregon last Friday. Godfrey delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Yellowjackets to an 8-7 win, then blasted a two-out solo home run in the final inning of a 5-4 victory in the nightcap.
Overall in the four-game series, Godfrey reached base in nine of 17 plate appearances while collecting six hits and driving in seven runs. He also played perfect defense in five chances at second base on Saturday.
MSUB (20-18, 11-9 GNAC) is off this weekend but will host Saint Martin’s in a four-game conference series at Dehler Park on April 22-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.