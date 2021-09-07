BISMARCK, N.D. — Jordan Roe scored in the 74th minute to knot the match and Montana State University Billings and the University of Mary played to a 1-1 double-overtime draw in women's soccer on Monday.
MSUB is now 1-1-1, while Mary is 0-0-1.
“I am extremely proud of the team for fighting so hard in the third game in five days, and going to double overtime against a very good and physical University of Mary team,” said MSUB head coach Stephen Cavallo in a school press release. “I am really impressed with our willingness and desire to go win the game, and not wanting to settle for the draw. We wanted to go out and try to find the winner, even in the last couple of minutes.”
Goalkeeper Clare Keenan notched five saves for the Jackets.
The Yellowjackets' home opener is Thursday against Minnesota State Moorhead at 4 p.m. On Saturday, MSUB has a rematch against Mary at 3 p.m. The matches will make up the Seventh Annual Rimrock Classic in Memory of Trevor Wildberger.
Meanwhile, Halil Yilmaz, a junior striker for the MSUB men, was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference offensive player of the week on Tuesday. Diaz scored a hat trick in the Jackets' 3-2, overtime victory over Texas A&M International last Thursday.
