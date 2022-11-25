FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings' four-game visit to Alaska got off to a strong start Friday as the Yellowjackets defeated Salem (West Virginia) 69-56 in the North Star Invitational at Alaska Airlines Court.
MSUB (5-1 overall) pulled away from the Tigers (2-4) in the second half after finding itself down by a point at the intermission. The Jackets forced 20 turnovers and had a 9-0 run in the third quarter that helped give them a lead they never lost again.
Billings West grad and senior guard Shayla Montague scored a team-high 16 points to pace MSUB to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Junior forward/guard Natalie Andreas added 15 points off of the bench, while senior forward and Hamilton grad Cariann Kunkel dumped in 14 points in support.
Salem's Nerea Arambarri Fernandez was the game's leading scorer, finishing with 21 points.
MSUB continues its play in the North Star Invitational by playing Post (Connecticut) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.