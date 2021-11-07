BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women’s basketball team put an exclamation point on an exhilarating week of hoops on Sunday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Rallying from an eight-point deficit at halftime, the Yellowjackets (2-1) stung Kutztown University (Pennsylvania) 66-55 to cap the three-day NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead.
MSUB finished 2-1 at the 10-team, 15-game round-robin tournament. It was the largest women’s basketball tourney the Jackets have ever hosted.
On Friday, MSUB opened D2CCA play with a 72-66 win over Minot State (North Dakota). On Saturday, top-ranked and defending NCAA Division II national champion Lubbock Christian held off the Jackets 67-61.
“I thought we proved that we have a lot of potential this year,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I think we played some very solid basketball on both ends throughout the weekend. We beat a good Minot team on Friday and were pushed to the limit there and executed well down the stretch. On Saturday vs. Lubbock, our start was phenomenal in the first quarter. We did struggle in the second quarter and got down double digits late in the fourth and made a run and got it to a one-possession game. That was a great experience for our team to play a quality team to the end. Sure, we would have liked to have come out on top, but it gave us a lot of confidence.”
Against Kutztown, Taryn Shelley scored 17 points and had seven rebounds. Cariann Kunkel contributed 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Shayla Montague netted seven points and six rebounds, and Danielle Zahn had seven points, four assists and two boards.
Kutztown led 20-11 after one period and 34-26 at the break.
“In the third quarter, our bench helped us rally and over the last 15 minutes of the game we played terrific basketball and came from behind and got the win,” Woodin said.
Shelley, a senior forward from Shoreline, Washington, and Kunkel, a junior forward from Hamilton, were selected for the all-tournament team.
The Jackets started the week hosting Montana Tech at a noon start for the program’s annual Elementary School Game. With 300 local grade school students in attendance for a special field trip, the Yellowjackets defeated the Orediggers 67-54 for the exhibition win.
MSUB will next play at the Holy Names Classic in Oakland, California. The Yellowjackets will play Holy Names University on Friday and San Francisco State University on Saturday.
“We talked last Sunday that this would really be the most exciting regular-season week in MSUB women’s basketball history. To have the elementary game and then to host this tournament was pretty spectacular,” Woodin said. “I think my players and the assistant coaches did a great job. It’s hard to imagine a better week, but we are very excited to go play two West Region II games in California. We hope the momentum from this weekend will carry us through. We have a young team, but I like the depth of our talent. They have a special connection right now both on and off the court. We are excited about the rest of this month.”
Woodin is in his 18th season coaching the Yellowjackets. He said being a part of hosting the tourney was very rewarding.
“This professionally for me was one of the highlights of my college coaching career to help bring this event to Billings. I’m so appreciative of all the MSUB staff and our sponsors that helped make this a reality,” Woodin said. “It ended up being better than I imagined. To have that many quality teams in Billings for one weekend on our campus was amazing. I thought we ran a top-notch tournament and the teams had great experiences and the level of basketball was really high.”
MSUB is also scheduled to host the D2CCA Tip Off Classic in 2023. The Jackets are thrilled to once again have that opportunity.
“We had several teams say they want to come back for sure. At this point, I can’t promise how many teams we’ll have. We had permission to go from six and above,” Woodin said. “I’m not sure how many teams we’ll have, but we’ll do it again in 2023. We’d love to have it every year if we can. I think it was a big success for our school and community. I’m just proud to live in Billings and coach at MSUB and think it was just an awesome event.”
