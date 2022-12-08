BILLINGS — Montana State Billings women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin used to be a high school math teacher long ago.
Therefore, it should be pretty easy for the longtime coach of the Yellowjackets to count up to 300 — the amount of victories the program's all-time wins leader now has with the school.
The Yellowjackets, even while shorthanded, blasted Rimrock Road rival Rocky Mountain College 77-48 on Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium to help give Woodin another milestone in his career, one of the many he's achieved in his time in the city both at MSUB and Billings West — the latter of which where he led the Golden Bears to back-to-back Class AA state championships in 2003 and 2004.
A Libby native who moved in 1994 from a coaching and teaching position at a Seattle high school to take the job leading the Golden Bears, it's been a twisty road through the coaching ranks for Woodin, but one with plenty of things he has to smile about.
"I've just been blessed with a lot of great players," Woodin said. "It's an accomplishment I'm proud of, but it's something that I share with the entire program. It's a program thing.
"Billings has just become my home. It's where I raised my family and I've been here close to 30 years, really half of my life. I've lived in Billings longer than anywhere else, so when people ask where I'm from, I really do think it's Billings first."
Speaking of first, MSUB (9-1 overall) proved with authority Thursday that it's the top dog in the city this year when it comes to women's college hoops. Having already defeated the Battlin' Bears (6-3) once before in an October exhibition, the Jackets showed the strides they've made in their game since then even without key pieces in the fold.
Both junior guard Shayla Montague (a West grad and MSUB's third-leading scorer) and sophomore guard Chloe Williams (18.9 minutes per game) were inactive Thursday, but the Jackets have much more firepower beyond those two — just look at their 45-point second half for evidence.
MSUB doubled up Rocky in rebounds (42-21) and squeezed a game-high 17 points out of junior guard/forward Natalie Andreas, who got her first start of the season in place of Montague and took full advantage of the opportunity.
"We knew we were short a few players tonight, so we had to step up, the whole bench," Andreas, who tallied her most single-game points since transferring to MSUB last season from the junior college ranks, said. "We're pretty deep, we have a really talented bench. It was tough, but we knew we had to step up and get the job done, and I think we did."
As for Rocky, a brief second quarter lead turned into a five-point halftime deficit, to which MSUB from that point on laid the hammer down.
Considered an exhibition game for the Bears, the result was still perhaps a bit jarring not long removed from a gritty 48-46 win against Frontier Conference foe Providence on Saturday at the Fortin Center, one which Rocky's defense came up huge late.
Against its crosstown neighbor, that same defense was gouged in the final 20 minutes by a MSUB offense that went 15-for-25 (60%) shooting from the field in that time frame. The Bears' attack, meanwhile, shot a lower percentage on the floor with each passing quarter.
"I didn't feel like we played hard and competed," Rocky coach Wes Keller said. "We didn't make plays down in the second half, obviously, and then the lack of offense — we missed some easy ones — I felt like tonight, our lack of offense definitely affected us on the defensive end tonight."
Back on the opposite sideline, Woodin's win improved his record all-time with the Jackets to 300-213 (.585), since becoming their head coach for the 2004-05 season. Considering both his team's ability to hit opponents in waves and the looming possibility of reinforcements to come later on in the year — senior forward and All-American Taryn Shelley is recovering from a preseason lower body injury — Woodin's winning percentage has the opportunity to climb much, much higher.
Woodin has a lot of season left to coach this year, but at least after Thursday's victory, he's able to reflect a little bit on how he got to that point in the first place.
"I was lucky enough to be a high school math teacher and a coach at West High and then able to follow a dream or just a new opportunity in the same town," Woodin said. "I've been blessed and I just love MSUB and what our program stands for. I'm just enjoying the ride."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.