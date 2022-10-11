BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings women's golf team closed out its fall season with a disappointing finish Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational.
The Yellowjackets finished last among the invite's 16 teams as they struggled to a two-day score of 692 to finish 116-over par for the tournament against a field of American and Canadian teams. The University of British Columbia and Dominican University of California finished tied for the team win at 22-over.
Laurel grad and freshman Hannah Adams finished as the Jackets' top individual finisher as she shot 24-over to finish tied for 68th place. Her twin sister, Haylee Adams, was right behind her at 28-over to finish tied for 77th, tallying the Jackets' low single-round score of the tournament with a 79 on Monday.
Adessa Lundberg, Brennan Larson (both 32-over, tied-81st) and Karissa Tranas (48-over, 87th) rounded out the MSUB scores for the tournament.
Dominican's Claire Shubin won the individual title with a 3-under 141, pacing the field by four strokes.
