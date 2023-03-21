BILLINGS — Montana State Billings women's basketball assistant coach Alisha Breen has been honored as a Women's Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 nominee for the 2022-23 season, as announced by the organization Monday.

Breen, a former Yellowjackets player and the current associate head coach of the program behind longtime head coach Kevin Woodin, was selected onto the list as a name who is one of "30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches aged 30 and under at all levels of the game," per the WBCA news release.

