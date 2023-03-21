BILLINGS — Montana State Billings women's basketball assistant coach Alisha Breen has been honored as a Women's Basketball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 nominee for the 2022-23 season, as announced by the organization Monday.
Breen, a former Yellowjackets player and the current associate head coach of the program behind longtime head coach Kevin Woodin, was selected onto the list as a name who is one of "30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches aged 30 and under at all levels of the game," per the WBCA news release.
Originally from Choteau, Breen — the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,001 career points and a former First Team All-American — has been on Woodin's staff since the end of her playing career in 2018 and has been the associate head coach of the Jackets in each of the past two seasons.
“I am extremely honored to be recognized alongside the other 29 coaches by the WBCA,” Breen is quoted as saying in MSUB's news release Tuesday. “I am so lucky to get to go to work every day and give back to the game and program that has given me so much already in my lifetime. Basketball has helped shape who I am today, and I hope to keep giving back in every way that I can. I’m thankful for the opportunities that MSUB has given me, without those I wouldn’t have received this honor, and for those, I will always be grateful.”
