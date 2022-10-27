BILLINGS — Perfect basketball isn't supposed to be played in late October.
And in an exhibition women's hoops matchup to tip off the 2022-23 seasons for city rivals Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, the play was far from it.
But for the Yellowjackets in their 62-53 win over the Battlin' Bears, their performance nonetheless had plenty of meaning as MSUB proved it could snag a win without the heart and soul of its roster.
Playing without three-time scoring leader and honorable mention All-American forward Taryn Shelley, who was rolling around the Fortin Center on a knee scooter, the Jackets got big buckets late from junior forward Dyauni Boyce (game-high 17 points) and others as MSUB started out its year with a win it could build on.
As Shelley — who averaged 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game a year ago — will be out of the picture for the Jackets for the foreseeable future, per coach Kevin Woodin, others will need to step up for MSUB as the winter gets into full swing. So far, he's encouraged by what he saw.
"For the first time to play without Taryn late in the game, I was very impressed with our players," Woodin, now in his 19th season with the program, said of the win. "The nucleus of our team has been around, so they trust each other and I really felt that they did a nice job."
Woodin said that Shelley, an All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference first-team selection last year, picked up the injury during the MSUB Alumni Game held this past Saturday. Though there were few elaborations on the injury itself or its severity other than Woodin saying it was going to be "quite a while" before she's back to playing health, he did note that Shelley "will be back and regain full strength" sometime.
But once the Jackets worked out the early-game kinks and got into a flow, it looked as if there's potential for some emerging talent to fill the production gaps in her place.
MSUB went on a 14-4 run to close out the first half and take a 31-26 lead, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers through Boyce and Billings West grad Shayla Montague to cap it off after the Jackets missed their first six triples. That mojo continued as the visitors extended the lead to as much as 12 late in the third quarter as Rocky couldn't buy a bucket.
Then, the run came. The Bears found life through two 3s in the final 30 seconds of the quarter from Kloie Thatcher and Tynesha Parnell to cut the game back to two possessions, and Thatcher was critical in helping Rocky regain the lead with 5:44 to play as her layup finished a 16-2 Bears' surge.
"Give our kids some credit, we were right (there)," Rocky coach Wes Keller said. "We made the run. Our team is going to have some fight ... we've got enough good players that we need to do it together, and that takes time."
The optimal response to answering an opponent's run is keeping cool and putting the ball in the hands of difference-makers on the floor. For MSUB in the game's final stanza, it found that player in Boyce.
The Winifred native scored eight points in the Jackets' 13-2 charge to close the game, including two 3s that helped extend her team's lead back to two possessions and never closer than that until the final horn.
Boyce's scoring tally — which would've officially been a career high if the game wasn't an exhibition — showed perhaps a sign of growth in her game that could help MSUB handle roster turnover and injuries down the line.
"Our team just worked so hard and even if shots don't fall or things aren't going necessarily our way, we just play hard no matter what," Boyce said. "I thought we did well of executing on the O end and getting back on D and making stops, so I just think we worked really hard."
MSUB won't hit hit full gear before November even begins, and with the sudden shift in the playmakers it has available, it's not expected to. But exhibitions are meant as a way to get reps in against players outside of practice and provide early indications of team momentum and direction.
Considering their circumstances, so far, so good for the Jackets.
"They have nice poise about them," Woodin said of his squad. "That was really encouraging for me to see them be leaders like that and take charge of that huddle (late), and they went out and played their best basketball of the whole game. So I give our players all the credit for the win tonight."
