HONOLULU — Montana State Billings women's basketball opened regular season play Friday with a 73-64 win over Hawaii Pacific in the first of three games in three days for the Yellowjackets in The Aloha State.
MSUB, which played the first of its two games in the PacWest/Great Northwest Athletic Conference Challenge this weekend, outscored the Sharks by a 16-8 margin in the second quarter and didn't look back to nab the victory.
The Jackets led by as many as 18 points and got massive production from their bench, outscoring the Sharks' non-starters 24-2.
Senior forward and Hamilton native Cariann Kunkel led MSUB with 18 points, while junior guard and Billings West grad Shayla Montague chipped in 14. Hawaii Pacific's Abby Spurgin led all scorers with 19.
MSUB will attempt to make it two wins in a row right away as it'll play Chaminade at 4 p.m. Saturday in Honolulu. The Jackets will then finish out their Hawaii trip against Hawaii-Hilo at 5 p.m. Sunday in Hilo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.