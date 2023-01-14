BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team kept up its late hot streak and took second place in its conference with a 66-49 win over Seattle Pacific on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The Yellowjackets (14-4 overall, 5-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) won their third straight game to be the closest competitor to GNAC leader Western Washington (12-1, 6-0), which made the NCAA Division II National Championship Game last season.

MSUB went 9 of 17 (52.9%) from 3-point range while holding the Falcons (10-5, 5-2) to 3-for-13 (23.1%) shooting from beyond the arc. Fort Benton grad Aspen Giese and Hamilton alum Cariann Kunkel tied for the Jackets' scoring lead with 12 points each, while Scobey grad Kortney Nelson pitched in right behind them with 11 points.

The Jackets will host the GNAC's Canadian team, Simon Fraser, for their next game at 7 p.m. Thursday in Billings.

