ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Montana State Billings women's basketball pulled off its statement win of the season thus far Wednesday night, defeating No. 11-ranked Alaska Anchorage 68-61 in the Alaska Airlines Center to close out its four-game Alaskan road trip.
The Yellowjackets (8-1, 2-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) led wire-to-wire and by as many as 17 points over the Seawolves (5-1, 0-1), who are perennial NCAA Division II Tournament qualifiers and were ranked 11th in the most recently updated WBCA D-II Top 25 Coaches Poll, where MSUB additionally received votes.
MSUB sunk 11 3-pointers and outrebounded UAA by a 46-32 margin, overcoming 22 turnovers to cap off its visit to The Last Frontier — where it won two nonconference games last week plus its GNAC opener Monday over Alaska in Fairbanks — with an exclamation point.
Scobey grad Kortney Nelson and Winifred native Dyauni Boyce led the Jackets in scoring with 12 points each, with Boyce additionally securing a double-double as the sophomore forward pulled down 11 rebounds. Senior guard Skylar Patton pitched in with 11 points, as well.
The Seawolves were led by senior guard Vishe' Rabb's 10 points as every player that appeared in the game for UAA scored.
MSUB, now on a four-game win streak, will hope to keep the good vibes going as Rimrock Road rival Rocky Mountain College pays a visit to Alterowitz Gym for the Jackets' next game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
