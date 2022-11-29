FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Montana State Billings women's basketball opened Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with a win Monday, beating Alaska 67-61 as part of its ongoing road trip to The Last Frontier.

The Yellowjackets (7-1 overall, 1-0 GNAC) staved off an upset bid from the host Nanooks (1-5, 0-1) after trailing at halftime, getting a game-high 21 points from Hamilton grad Cariann Kunkel and 19 points from Billings West grad Shayla Montague. Taylor Tiulana and Sam Tolliver paced Alaska with 11 points each.

Free throw shooting was key for the Jackets in the win, with MSUB as a whole going 22 for 27 from the charity stripe — 11 of which were made by Kunkel — for a season-high 81.5%.

MSUB will look to finish its four-game Alaska tour unbeaten and with a bang at Alaska Anchorage, ranked No. 7 in the most recent D2SIDA Women's Basketball Division II Media Poll, which tips off at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alaska Airlines Center. 

