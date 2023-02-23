BILLINGS — Stephen Cavallo, who has coached the Montana State Billings women's soccer team for six seasons, will not return in the role for the 2023 campaign, per a school news release Thursday.
Cavallo, who was promoted to head coach of the Yellowjackets in Dec. 2016 after serving as an assistant for three seasons, has accepted a job as an assistant coach for Nevada's women's soccer program, according to the MSUB release.
The North Carolina native finishes his tenure in Billings with a 27-59-12 overall record. MSUB was 3-12-4 with a 3-9-2 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play last season.
"It is with a heavy heart that I step away from MSUB," Cavallo is quoted as saying in the release. "I have been here for nine years and will be forever indebted to this university and this community for all opportunities it has given me. This institution is very unique and special, and it was an honor representing it all of these years. I will miss this team and our coaching staff immensely. I have so much love for them and am so excited to continue to watch them grow in the years to come. Thank you MSUB and thank you to the Billings community for everything you have done for me. You will always be a part of me."
An interim coach for the program has not been announced.
The Jackets' spring season begins March 25 when they host Carroll College at 1 p.m. at the Yellowjacket Soccer Field.
