BILLINGS — Stephen Cavallo, who has coached the Montana State Billings women's soccer team for six seasons, will not return in the role for the 2023 campaign, per a school news release Thursday.

Cavallo, who was promoted to head coach of the Yellowjackets in Dec. 2016 after serving as an assistant for three seasons, has accepted a job as an assistant coach for Nevada's women's soccer program, according to the MSUB release.

