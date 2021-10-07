BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's soccer team was toppled Thursday by No. 6-ranked Western Washington, which remained unbeaten with a 4-0 shutout win.
The Vikings (8-0-2, 5-0 GNAC) scored twice in each half and produced their sixth shutout of the season. Darby Doyle had a goal and an assist, while Ellie Busik added a goal for a 2-0 halftime lead. Dayana Diaz and Jayden Nguyen put the game away with goals in the final six minutes.
WWU outshot MSUB 21-10, and put nine strikes on target compared to three on-frame shots by the Jackets.
Clare Keenan made five saves in goal for MSUB. The Yellowjackets (4-4-2, 1-3-1) host Simon Fraser on Saturday at 11 a.m.
